Panama, China sign accords on Xi visit after diplomatic ties start

During the visit to the expanded Panama Canal in Panama City

Xi arrived on Sunday night in Panama City for a 24-hour visit at a time when China is extending its influence in Central America, to the mounting chagrin of the United States, which has long viewed the region as its backyard.

After a private meeting, Xi and Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela sealed the 19 accords, including one under which China will provide non-reimbursable aid to Panama to carry out various projects, though the amount was not disclosed.

The accords included an extradition treaty and memoranda of understanding on commercial, tourist, educational matters.

Varela thanked the Chinese leader for his visit, and recalled that when opening an import fair in China in November, Xi had told him China's economy was an ocean.