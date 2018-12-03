Far-right party wins seats in Andalusia, a first in Spain

It was the first time the nationalist surge that has swept much of Europe had reached Spain, long seen as immune because many still remember the military dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

With the Socialists weakened in a region they governed since Franco's death and which they could now lose to a right-wing coalition, the Andalusia result is likely to send shockwaves through the Spanish political landscape.

A series of local, municipal and European elections will follow at the end of May with politics in the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, long dominated by the Socialists and the conservative People's Party, upended by start-up parties.

"We are the ones who will bring about change, progress and the reconquest," Francisco Serrano, Vox's candidate in Andalusia told a loud crowd gathered in Seville, many of whom waved Spanish flags and chanted "Spain! Spain!"

There are a total of 109 seats in Andalusia's regional assembly and the vote was very divided, in a fresh sign of how the large parties are finding it harder and harder to secure majorities in Spain.

With 99.9 percent of ballots counted, the Socialists received most votes.

But with only 33 seats for them and 17 for the far-left Podemos and its allies, that is well down from previous elections and they would struggle to secure a majority.