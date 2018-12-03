Argentine president holds welcome ceremony for President Xi

When arriving at the plaza in front of the presidential residence, Xi and Peng were greeted by Macri and his wife Juliana Awada.

A military band played the national anthems of China and Argentina after the two couples stepped on the reviewing stand.

Accompanied by Macri, Xi laid a wreath to the statue of General San Martin.

After the welcome ceremony, the two presidents had a conversation on the lawn outside the presidential residence where Macri introduced polo to Xi and presented him a polo cap with Chinese national flag design and a pair of polo clubs as gifts.

Xi presented the Argentine president a piece of embroidery works called Women in the Tang Dynasty (618-907) Playing Polo.

The Chinese president arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday to attend the Group of 20 summit and pay a state visit to Argentina.