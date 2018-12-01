Mexico moves migrants to bigger accommodation near US border

The migrants belong to a caravan of more than 6,000 people who reached Tijuana about two weeks ago.

After travelling over 4,500 kilometres from northern Honduras, the migrants have been staying at a sports stadium that only has room for half of them, forcing many to sleep outdoors.

More than 500 of the migrants were taken by bus late Thursday into a showground, which can accommodate about 8,000 people, according to the municipal authorities.

The showground, which is located at about 20 kilometres from the US border, has roofed areas. It will offer the migrants better conditions than the sports stadium, the authorities said on Friday.

The US is processing the migrants' asylum applications at a slow pace, and President Donald Trump has vowed not to allow them to cross the border.

In late October, about one week before the US midterm elections, Trump ordered 5,200 US troops to provide support to border guards.