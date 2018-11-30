At least 23 Afghan civilians killed in U.S. Helmand air strike - UN

The U.S. military says it is investigating the incident on Tuesday in which a helicopter hit a compound during a joint operation with U.S. and Afghan forces in Garmsir district in Helmand.

Local residents said at least 30 people were killed in the strike, which came amid a surge in air operations as the U.S. military takes a more aggressive approach to force the ‘Taliban’ towards peace negotiations.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan noted a sharp increase in civilian casualties from air strikes and said it was particularly concerned that children have been hit.

According to U.N. figures, there were 649 civilian casualties from air strikes in the first nine months of the year, more than in any entire year since at least 2009, when UNAMA began systematic documentation of casualty figures.

In the first nine months of the year, U.S. aircraft released 5,213 weapons, more than in any other year since 2011 when there were more than 100,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.