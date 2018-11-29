Merkel demands free access to Sea of Azov, points finger at Putin

She will address the issue at the G20 summit in Argentina with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Merkel said on Thursday in Berlin, adding that a solution to the conflict will only be achieved through talks. "There is no military solution," Merkel said at the opening of a German-Ukrainian economic forum.

The chancellor demanded the release of the arrested Ukrainians and the release of their ships.

She accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having worsened conditions for shipping by building a bridge from the annexed Crimea over the strait. This is the Russian president's responsibility, she said. The bridge was opened in May.