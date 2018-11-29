Ukrainian president calls for NATO support against Russia

In an interview with the German tabloid Bild published early Thursday, Poroshenko said, "Germany is one of our closest allies and we hope that NATO states are prepared to send naval ships to the Sea of Azov to support Ukraine and provide security."

NATO, of which Ukraine is a partner but not a member state, has previously called on Russia to release the ships and their crew and said it "stands with Ukraine."

The Russian coastguard opened fire and then captured the Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait, which links the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

The strait also separates Russia from Crimea, the peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine four years ago.

Poroshenko accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeing himself as a "Russian emperor" and Ukraine as a Russian colony.

"The only language he [Putin] understands is the solidarity of the Western world," Poroshenko said, calling for fresh sanctions on Moscow.

"We can't accept Russia's aggressive policies. First it was the Crimea, then eastern Ukraine, now he wants the Sea of Azov," he continued.

"Germany also has to ask itself: What will Putin do next if we don't stop him?"

He said there was evidence to suggest Russia was planning a new ground offensive against Ukraine, and that Kiev had shown satellite pictures supporting the allegation to its partners.

Merkel spoke with both Poroshenko and Putin on Monday. The European Union on Wednesday called Russia's use of force "unacceptable" but made no mention of possible sanctions against Moscow.

Putin said Wednesday the clash was a "provocation organised by Ukraine's current leadership, including the president, in the run-up to the presidential election in March."

Poroshenko was unlikely to win a second term, Putin said, and was trying to gain advantage over his competitors.