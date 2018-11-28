Blast kills 23 outside China factory in Olympic city

The blast ignited other vehicles, leaving charred and smoking remains of trucks and cars scattered on a road as firefighters worked at the scene, according to images posted online by state media.

A witness told AFP he heard a "very loud bang" after midnight and saw a field and trucks engulfed in flames outside the factory in Zhangjiakou, a city some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northwest of Beijing.

The side of a building was covered in soot in front of a row of burnt out trucks across the road, footage broadcast by CCTV showed following the latest deadly incident to hit a factory in China.

The blast damaged 38 trucks and 12 cars, the local propaganda department said on its Twitter-like Weibo social media account.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment following the blast at 00:41 am, according to the department. The death toll rose from 22 to 23 later in the day after another body was found, according to the city government.