Mexico asks U.S. to investigate use of tear gas at border

U.S. authorities shot tear gas canisters toward migrants in Mexico on Sunday near the border crossing separating the Mexican city of Tijuana from San Diego, California, after some of them attempted to cross into the United States.

More than 40 were arrested on the U.S. side, U.S. border authorities said, adding that none were believed to have sucessfully crossed further into Californian territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at an event in Mississippi that he would close the border if migrants "charge" the barrier. During the melee on Sunday, U.S. authorities shut San Ysidro, the country's busiest border crossing, for several hours.

"We would close it and we'll keep it closed if we're going to have a problem. We’ll keep it closed for a long period of time," Trump said.

Sunday's incident was the latest chapter in a saga that has pitted Trump's hardline immigration policies against thousands of migrants who have made their way north through Mexico from violent and impoverished Central American countries.