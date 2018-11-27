Ukraine puts military into combat readiness after Russia seizes ships

The order was given on the recommendation of the Ukrainian Security Council, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine's navy said Russian border guards fired at its ships in waters separating the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov on Sunday, and authorities in Kiev released a statement saying two people were injured in the incident.

Russia's Federal Security Service known as the FSB said the three ships were seized and three Ukrainian naval personnel received medical assistance for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The FSB said it had "irrefutable proof" that Kiev was using its navy "to stage a provocation in the Black Sea," and added that "weapons were used to force the Ukrainian warships to stop" as they had been performing "dangerous manoeuvres."

Russia closed the Kerch Strait to traffic on Sunday but it has since reopened, Russian media reported.