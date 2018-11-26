More than 700 hurt in Iran quake

The quake struck Kermanshah province late Sunday, with an epicentre 17 kilometres (11 miles) southwest of the city of Sarpol-e Zahab, according to the country's institute of geophysics.

State television, citing the emergency services, said that 716 people had been injured, but there were no reports of deaths or major damage.

State TV showed images of cracked walls inside homes, but said only 33 of those injured remained in hospital on Monday morning.

The initial quake, around seven kilometres deep, was followed by several aftershocks including one with a magnitude of 5.2.

Morteza Salimi, an official with Iran's Red Crescent Society, said most of Sunday's casualties had been injured in a stampede sparked by the first tremors.

AFP journalists reported feeling the quake as far away as Baghdad in neighbouring Iraq.