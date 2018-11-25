May urges UK public to back her in letter to the nation

May is meeting the other 27 EU leaders in Brussels this weekend to sign off on a divorce treaty and political declaration to end more than 40 years as part of the world's biggest trading bloc.

In an open letter to the nation, May said she would campaign "heart and soul" to get her Brexit deal through Britain's parliament - an increasingly unlikely prospect given stiff opposition from some of her own Conservative Party lawmakers and allies in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) alike.

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest – one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted "Leave" or "Remain," she said.