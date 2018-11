In a statement by his spokesperson, Secretary-General Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to media reports, gunmen attacked the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday, killing four individuals, including police officers.

In a separate attack, the same day, a reported 30 people were killed in a bomb attack at a crowded marketplace in Orakzai district, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.