Eight killed as gunmen attack French drilling camp in Niger

"A group of terrorists attacked the building where a team of Foraco drillers and technicians were resting in the village of Toumour, in southeastern Niger," the company said in a statement.

"The assailants opened fire on the sleeping personnel and killed eight people," it said, adding that five others were wounded, two seriously.

The victims, all Nigerien, were drilling two water wells to supply a camp for displaced people at a refugee camp at Toumour, near the borders with Chad and Nigeria.

Foraco, based near the southern French city of Marseille, said the site had been chosen in conjunction with the Niger armed forces escort protecting the workers.