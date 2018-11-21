UN chief condemns deadly terrorist attack in Kabul

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the Secretary-General reiterated that the deliberate targeting of civilians is a "clear violation of international humanitarian law."

He said "every effort" should be made to bring the perpetrators to justice. Mr. Guterres also extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The attack is said to be one of the deadliest in recent months, with a reported 43 people killed and over 80 wounded.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, has deployed human rights investigation teams to establish facts and gather more information.