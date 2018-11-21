Interpol elects South Korea's Kim Jong Yang as new president

He replaces Meng Hongwei who disappeared in China two months ago.

The election took place in Dubai, on the final day of interpol's general assembly. The new president should serve for the remainder of Meng's term, until 2020.

Kim, the acting president in Meng's absence, had been favoured for the position along with Interpol vice president Alexander Prokopchuk, but the Russian's candidacy evoked controversy from member states that have tense relations with Moscow, such as the former Soviet republics of Ukraine, Lithuania and Estonia.