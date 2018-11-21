Man killed by plane taking off from Russia's main airport

Russian news agencies quoted sources as saying the man was on a stopover in Moscow and had earlier picked a fight on board his flight from Spain.

The 25-year-old somehow ended up on the runway where "a Boeing 737 plane inflicted deadly injuries on him during takeoff," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Twitter.

The incident occurred in Sheremetyevo airport at around 8pm on Tuesday as the plane was taking off on a flight to Athens.

Investigators said in a video posted on Twitter that they found down from the man's coat and a shoelace among the fragments scattered on the runway. No official criminal probe has been launched yet.

Sheremetyevo Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.