Italy accuses NGO migrant ship of dumping toxic waste

  • Wednesday 21, November 2018 in 1:53 PM
  • The Aquarius rescue ship of SOS Mediterranee organisation is moored at the port of Marseille
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Italian magistrates on Tuesday accused the Doctors without Borders (MSF) charity of illegally dumping toxic waste at ports in southern Italy in what MSF said was an attempt to undermine migrant rescue efforts.
Magistrates ordered the MSF-operated ship Aquarius, which has saved thousands of migrants since 2016, to be impounded but the charity denied any wrongdoing and accused Italy of seeking to criminalise humanitarian search and rescue missions.
 
The Aquarius has been blocked at the French port of Marseilles since September, after failing to find a country willing to register its trips to the southern Mediterranean.
It was not immediately clear if French authorities would impound the ship.
 
The public prosecutor's office in Catania, Sicily, said it believed crew on the Aquarius, and its sister ship VOS Prudence, had illegally dumped potentially dangerous medical waste among ordinary rubbish between January, 2017 and May, 2018.