Australia rejects U.N. migration pact, sticks with hardline asylum-seeker policy

Australia joins the United States and several Eastern European countries in rejecting the U.N. Global Compact for Migration, which asks signatories not to detain would-be migrants arbitrarily and to use detention only as a last resort.

Morrison said that would jeopardise national security.

Under Canberra's tough immigration policy, which has bipartisan support, asylum seekers arriving by boat are told they will never be allowed to settle in Australia.

They are then detained in two detention centres on remote South Pacific islands until they are accepted by another nation or agree to return home. The camps have been widely criticised by the United Nations and human rights groups.

Australia's rejection of the U.N. pact is the latest move to tighten migration through a series of policies that are likely to form a central element of Morrison's bid for re-election at a national ballot that must be held by May 2019.

Opinion polls indicate his conservative government is on course for a landslide defeat.