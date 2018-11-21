Mexico's incoming immigration chief weighs options for migrant caravan to stay in country

About 6,000 Central Americans have reached the border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, according to local officials. More bands of migrants are making their way toward Tijuana, with around 10,000 expected.

They are fleeing poverty, crime and violence back home. But U.S. President Donald Trump has referred to the group as an "invasion" and sent thousands of soldiers to the border in response.

Guillen Lopez' rejected the American President's comments on the migrants.

Outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto has offered jobs to the migrants, saying that those who obtained legal status could occupy thousands of vacancies.

Guillen Lopez also talked up options for the group to remain in Mexico.

But it is unknown how many would take up an offer to Mexico. Many migrants prefer to seek work north of the border, with the U.S. dollar stretching further so as to send money back home to family members.