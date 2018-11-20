Chicago shooting leaves 4 dead, including police officer and gunman

The shooter knew the doctor he shot outside Mercy Hospital, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told a news conference, describing the initial killing as an act of domestic violence.

The gunman was the ex-fiance of the doctor, Chicago media outlets reported, with one witness saying he demanded a ring back.

The shooting sent doctors and patients streaming out of the facility, some with their hands up, as heavily armed police officers sought to secure the hospital.

The gunman, after killing the doctor, fired at arriving police officers with a single handgun, Johnson said.

The gunman, whose name has not been released, then burst into the hospital. Officers followed him inside and exchanged gunfire with him for several minutes, Johnson said.

Officer Samuel Jimenez, who joined the Chicago police force last year, died during the gun fight, officials said. The 28-year-old was married with children and the second Chicago officer killed in the line of duty this year.