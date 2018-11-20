White House restores CNN journalist's credentials, with warning

CNN said it was dropping its lawsuit on Acosta's access, a case that raised concerns over constitutional rights for the press.

The White House said it also issued new rules that call for journalists to "ask a single question" and then "yield the floor." Follow-up questions will only be taken "at the discretion of the president or other White House official."

"We have created these rules with a degree of regret," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"We would have greatly preferred to continue hosting White House press conferences in reliance on a set of understood professional norms... But, given the position taken by CNN, we now feel obligated to replace previously shared practices with explicit rules."

Sanders added that "a more elaborate and comprehensive set of rules might need to be devised" for interactions with the president outside the White House, but that it is holding back for now "in the hope that professional journalistic norms will suffice to regulate conduct in those places."

Acosta returned to the White House on Friday following a court order from a judge hearing CNN's lawsuit alleging that Acosta's ejection after a heated exchange with President Donald Trump violated constitutional free press guarantees.