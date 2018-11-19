Nigeria's Buhari launches re-election bid with corruption still in focus

Buhari, a military ruler in the early 1980s, in 2015 became the first opposition candidate to oust a president through the ballot box.

His focus on corruption may be offset by Nigeria's slow growth. The country emerged from its first recession in a quarter of a century - largely caused by low crude prices -last year.

In his first term, Buhari ordered government revenues and funds recovered in corruption investigations to be placed in a central bank account known as the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

That had protected government coffers from corruption when oil receipts - which make up two-thirds of revenues - were low, he said.

"We are committed to deepening the work we started this first term such that the nation's assets and resources continue to be organised and utilised to do good for the common man," he said at the manifesto launch.

Buhari said Nigeria had a chance to make "a break from its tainted past which favoured an opportunistic few".