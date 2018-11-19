Vietnam and Russia aim to nearly triple trade to $10 bln by 2020

Vietnam and Russia agreed to nearly triple bilateral trade to $10 billion by 2020 from $3.55 billion last year, while expanding energy ties.

Russia is Vietnam's biggest weapons supplier and Russian companies are involved in several Vietnamese energy projects.

Vietnam was the fourth largest buyer of Russian wheat after Egypt, Turkey and Bangladesh in the previous marketing season. The Southeast Asian country has imported 1.2 million tonnes of Russian wheat since the start of the current 2018/19 marketing season on July 1.