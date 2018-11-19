Merkel and Macron revere Franco-German relationship on National Day of Mourning

Earlier on Sunday, Macron joined Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to place wreaths at the site of the Neue Wache war memorial in the German capital.

Then addressing the Bundestag, Macron evoked a world "at a crossroad" in his speech, pitting nationalist movements "with no memory" against more modern, progressive ones.

Macron had last week warned against the perils of nationalism at commemorations in Paris to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, sparking an outcry from U.S. President Donald Trump who blasted the French leader on Twitter days later.

Merkel praised Macron's speech: "We, as those born after the war, are responsible for what we have learned," she told Macron before their meeting at the chancellery.

Merkel said she and Macron would discuss a wide range of issues including the upcoming European Parliament elections, new tax structures for the digital age, migration and efforts to expand European defence cooperation.