12 dead in heavy Vietnam rains

Among the dead were two people, including a seven-year-old boy, who were killed when the wall of a noodle restaurant collapsed on Sunday morning, reported the Vnexpress news site.

The Toraji storm system, which was downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday morning, arrived in Vietnam late Saturday and is expected to bring heavy rains throughout the southern region until Monday.

Floodwaters reached up to 2.35 metres in Nha Trang, catching many commuters off-guard, the Tuoi Tre news site reported.

Authorities are braced for more flash floods, as well as landslides, as rains continue.