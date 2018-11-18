French protesters rail against Macron's fuel taxes with road blocks

Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protestors in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the "yellow vests" took to motorway sliproads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.

The demonstrations, coordinated on social media, were born out of a backlash against higher fuel prices, and echo complaints about a perceived squeeze in spending power and mounting dissatisfaction with Macron, who some view as out of touch with ordinary people.

At a blockade in the southeastern department of Savoie, a driver panicked when protesters surrounded her car and she accelerated, hitting and killing a female demonstrator, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

At least 227 people were injured across France, including six seriously, according to the interior ministry, which estimated that nearly 283,000 demonstrators took part in Saturday's protests. A policeman also sustained serious injuries.

By early evening, 73 people had been taken into custody, and some demonstrators were still in place at nightfall.

Police used tear gas to clear the entrance to a tunnel under the Mont-Blanc mountain in the Alps, and to push back demonstrators near the Elysee Palace in Paris and in the centre of Lyon.

Protestors chanted "Macron, resign" and some sported slogans such as "give us back our purchasing power" on the back of the yellow high-visibility vests, which have come to symbolise the movement.

"There are just too many taxes in France," said Veronique Lestrade, a demonstrator on the outskirts of Paris, who said her family was struggling to make ends meet.