Missing Argentinian submarine found one year later

The ARA San Juan was found at an unspecified location in the Atlantic Ocean at a depth of 800 metres, the Argentine Navy said in a statement retweeted by the country's Defence Ministry.

"Positive identification has been given to ARA San Juan," the tweet stated.

A massive international search was launched after the submarine disappeared on November 15 last year, but hopes of finding the crew of 44 alive were given up two weeks later and the search was scaled down.

On Thursday, North American survey firm Ocean Infinity was just 48 hours away from giving up its search when it found an unknown object on the ocean floor. Closer inspection using a remote submarine revealed it to be the missing vessel.

Argentina's government bowed to pressure from the families of the missing crew in January by offering 4.8 million dollars for information leading to the submarine's recovery.

Days earlier, a judge investigating the disappearance said the submarine, which was built in the German seaport of Emden in 1983 before completing an update in Argentina in 2013, had "many flaws."