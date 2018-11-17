Abe becomes first Japan PM to visit Australia's Darwin since WW2 bombing

Abe and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison laid wreaths at Darwin's Cenotaph war memorial before observing a minute's silence to acknowledge war dead and strengthen a bond that has evolved in the decades since.

The leaders of both nations reaffirmed their strategic bond, and pledged to invest in infrastructure in the Pacific and south of the subcontinent, in a counter to the growing influence of China which has stepped up lending as part of its Belt and Road policy.

The leaders also underlined their commitment to free trade and to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as they commemorated soldiers lost in battle.