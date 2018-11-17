Explosion in Pakistan's Karachi kills two, wounds eight

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: At least two people were killed and eight others were wounded as an explosion hit a crowded area in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi late on Friday, police and hospital officials confirmed.
A senior police official Raja Umar Khattab said explosive material was used in the blast but the exact type, the intensity of the blast, and possible targets were still unknown. Khattab added the police would share further information after the bomb disposal squad gave their final review. 
 
The blast took place under the Quaidabad flyover in the eastern part of the city. It was near a crowded area where several vendors set up their makeshift stalls for food and clothes.
 
Hospital officials confirmed the death toll.
 
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion. 