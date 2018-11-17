Argentina finds missing submarine: Defence Ministry

At a ceremony to mark one year since the tragedy earlier this week, President Mauricio Macri vowed to keep up the search for the missing sub.

The Argentine submarine was returning from a routine mission to Ushuaia, in the southernmost tip of the country, when it reported an electrical breakdown on the morning of November 15. It was ordered back to base but the crew was not heard from again.

A legislative commission was set up to report its findings into the tragedy, with the results to be made public in the coming days.

A massive international search and rescue operation turned up no traces of the missing submarine. Hope of rescuing survivors was abandoned on November 30.