Migrants spill out onto the streets of Tijuana as shelters fill up

According to Mexico's national immigration body, some 9,000 Central American migrants are en route to the country's north and could possibly also end up in Tijuana. And those who have already arrived are buckling down for a long wait. With shelters full, some have taken to camping on local streets.

Trump has declared the caravans an "invasion," and has sent some 5,800 troops to "harden" the border, including with barbed wire.

With some exceptions, Mexico has welcomed the Central Americans, offering food and lodging in towns during their journey.