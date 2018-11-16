Korea's Kim inspects newly developed 'tactical' weapon

Kim Jong Un's visit to the test site of a new "tactical weapon" threatened to sour the diplomatic atmosphere as negotiations between his country and the United States appear to have stalled.

"This result today is a justification of the party's policy focused on defence science and technology, another display of our rapidly growing defence capabilities to the whole region, and a groundbreaking change in strengthening our military's combat capabilities," Kim said.

The military test was successful and the weapon could protect North Korea like a "steel wall", its KCNA news agency said, adding that Kim had observed "the power of the tacticalweapon".

The only picture released by state media showed Kim standing on a beach surrounded by officials in military uniforms, but no weapons were visible.

International weapons experts said the officials around Kim included a leader of the artillery corps of the Korean People's Army.

South Korea's defence ministry said it did not have an immediate comment but was analysing the North Korean weapon test.

In Washington, in response to the North Korean announcement, a U.S. State Department spokesman said, "We remain confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled."

The official was referring to an unprecedented summit in June between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim in Singapore, where they agreed to work toward denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula, and establish new relations.

But the agreement was short on specifics, and negotiations have made little headway since.

In a possibly conciliatory gesture, however, North Korea also announced on Friday it was releasing an American citizen detained since October after "illegally" entering North Korea from China.

North Korea has often held previous American detainees for more extended periods.