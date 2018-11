With questions of finance partly answered, one of six aggregates at the dam goes online Friday, with the promise of electricity exports to neighbours such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the medium term.

If it ever reaches its planned height of 335 metres, the dam will be 30 metres taller than the recently-built Jinping-I Dam in China and 35 metres taller than Tajikistan's own Soviet-era Nurek dam, which the Jinping displaced as the world's tallest in 2012.