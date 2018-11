The United States and North Korea have been discussing a second meeting of their leaders after a June summit in Singapore to lay the groundwork for ending a nuclear standoff between the old foes.

"The plans are ongoing. We believe that the summit will likely occur after the first of the year, but the when and the where of that is still being worked out," Pence told reporters after meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Singapore.