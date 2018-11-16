British ministers quit over draft Brexit deal

Dominic Raab Britain's Brexit minister resigned in protest at the government's plans for leaving the EU, saying the Irish "backstop" arrangement was now the starting point for discussions on future ties which could severely prejudice the second phase of negotiations.

Esther McVey The welfare minister resigned, accusing the prime minister of failing to honour the result of the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

Shailesh Vara The junior Northern Ireland minister resigned, saying the draft deal will leave the UK "in a half-way house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation". Suella Braverman The junior Brexit minister resigned, saying the proposed divorce deal was not what the British people voted for and risked breaking up the United Kingdom.