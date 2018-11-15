UN Security Council lifts sanctions on Eritrea

The 15-member council passed a British-drafted resolution lifting with immediate effect arms embargoes, travel bans, assets freezes and targeted sanctions on the country imposed by the UN over almost a decade ago.

In July, Ethiopia and Eritrea signed a peace agreement that formally ended a two-decade stand-off and restored diplomatic relations. The two countries had cut all ties after a 1998-2000 border war that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.

The diplomatic thaw began in June when, under a new reformist leader, Ethiopia said it would fully accept the terms of a previously-rejected peace agreement.

Ethiopia's UN ambassador Taye Atske Selassie said Addis Ababa welcomed the lifting of sanctions "unreservedly and without equivocation" and said that the move marked a "new chapter of normalizing relations" on the Horn of Africa.

The UN resolution also urges Eritrea to settle a border dispute with neighbouring Djibouti. The two countries agreed to work towards reconciliation in September.