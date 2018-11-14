CNN sues Trump, demands reporter's press pass be restored

The suit demands that reporter Jim Acosta's access to the White House be reinstated. The White House took away Acosta's Secret Service-issued "hard pass" last week after a heated exchange between him and Trump at a press conference.

The White House has alleged that Acosta behaved inappropriately, including by making contact with a member of staff who was seeking to retrieve the microphone after the report asked a question.

"While this suit is specific to CNN and Acosta, this could have happened to anyone," CNN said in a statement. The lawsuit is based on First Amendment grounds, the constitutional guarantee of free speech and freedom of the press.

The president has a history of tensions with CNN and Acosta.

The network received the backing of the White House Correspondents' Association, which said that Acosta's credential "should not have [been] taken away in the first place."

"The President of the United States should not be in the business of arbitrarily picking the men and women who cover him," the journalists' association said.