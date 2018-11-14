Italian PM: Libyan elections should 'hopefully' take place in spring

"It remains crucial that [elections] may take place respecting necessary security, legislative and constitutional conditions with a timeline hopefully looking at the spring of 2019," Conte says.

Speaking at the plenary session of an Italy-hosted summit on Libya, Conte says this would be in line with a political transition plan recently outlined by UN envoy Ghassan Salame.

However, "solutions cannot be imposed from outside" and "it is up to the Libyan people and its representatives to decide when and how to take key decisions for the future of the country," he adds.