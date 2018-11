Heads of state from the 10-member Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in meetings which will continue until Thursday.

However, any hopes on reaching a consensus on the RCEP were dashed when Chinese Premier Li said Tuesday morning that the agreement would have to be postponed to 2019.