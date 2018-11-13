Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny barred from leaving Russia

Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition figure, was trying to fly to Frankfurt en route to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg where judges are due to rule on Thursday on whether his numerous detentions by police in Russia have been politically-motivated or not.

Border guards detained him as he tried to pass through passport control at Moscow's Domodedovo airport and told him he could not leave because of a ruling by the Federal Bailiffs Service.

Russians can be barred from leaving the country if they have unpaid fines or debts.

The Federal Bailiffs Service said on Tuesday evening it had removed all restrictions on Navalny's ability to travel abroad after he paid the fine, TASS news agency quoted the service as saying.

Navalny said he had checked the registry on the eve of his flight and that it contained no information about the fine since the authorities had not yet asked him to pay it.

He had not been notified of the fine's sudden enforcement in writing as the law dictates, or given the mandatory five days to pay it, he said.