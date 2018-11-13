Trump to fire Homeland Security boss, replace chief of staff

Trump has been mulling removing Nielsen, a Kelly protege who became the secretary at Homeland Security when he left the job to become Trump's chief of staff, for a number of weeks, the source said.

The source cautioned Trump could still change his mind on the matter, but said he has grown weary of her in his push to harden the U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump has not decided on a candidate to replace Nielsen, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump is also considering replacing Kelly, an ardent defender of Nielsen, with Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Nick Ayers, the source said.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, has sought to bring more stability to the White House operation under the unpredictable Trump.