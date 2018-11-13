Chad set to postpone November vote: election panel

The voting date has been pushed back several times in the central African state. The original mandate of the legislature expired in June 2015, but has been prolonged.

"We have scheduled the holding of the legislative elections for the month of May according to our timeline, which will be examined and possibly adopted on Friday," said Abdramane Djasnabaille of the election commission (CNDP).

The 15-strong National Framework for Political Dialogue was formed in April and is made up of members of the ruling majority and the opposition.

One of its tasks is to set up the Independent Electoral Committee (CENI).

The delay to the vote was because of the need to set up an electoral code, the CENI itself and also to carry out a census of the voting population that takes account of bounder changes, said Djasnabaille.