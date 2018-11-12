Myanmar prepares for first Rohingya returnees, but UN warns against rushing

But more than 20 individuals on a list of potential returnees submitted by Bangladesh have said that they will refuse to go back to northern Rakhine state from where they fled. Bangladesh has said it will not force anyone to do so.

The United Nations also says conditions are not yet safe for their return, in part because Myanmar Buddhists have been protesting against the repatriation. The U.N.'s refugee agency said late on Sunday that Rohingya refugees should be allowed to go and see the conditions in Myanmar before they decide to go back.