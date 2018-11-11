Macron, Merkel visit train wagon where WW1 Armistice was signed

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday jointly commemorated the Armistice, unveiling a plaque and signing a book inside a replica of the wagon used by Marshal Ferdinand Foch, the supreme allied commander who drew up the terms of the armistice after German capitulation.

The armistice was signed on November 18, 1918 in the forest outside Compiegne in the Oise department, which was under German occupation for 30 months, from 1914 to 1917. The area was invaded twice, in 1914 and 1918.

The general headquarters of the French army was located in Oise, not far from the main battlefields of the war, which left the northeast region in ruins.

Foch chose the forest clearing outside Compiegne for its isolation and hence to avoid humiliation for the Germans. Britain was represented by Sir Rosslyn Wemyss and Admiral George Hope.

The Armistice clearing and the wagon were long a symbol of peace and victory for the French, until 1940 when Adolf Hitler chose the same location to declare France's capitulation and destroyed it in the process.