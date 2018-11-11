Trump, Macron agree on European defence

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the need for Europe to bear more of the burden for defence, papering over an earlier Trump tweet that described Macron's call for a European army as "very insulting". Anna Bevan reports.
A civil greeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday ,November 10.
The two leaders met for talks at the Elysee palace ahead of commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.