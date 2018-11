Helicopters were continuing the search for the captain and his two assistants, after a search by boat failed to find them, TASS news agency reported, citing a top local official.

Ten others out of the total crew of 13 were rescued.

The shifting of cargo in bad weather may have contributed to the sinking of the boat, the Anatoly Krashennikov, which was carrying building materials, TASS reported.

Parts of the ship have already washed up on the Kamchatka coast.