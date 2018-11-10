Boeing jet crash lands at Guyana airport, 10 injured

  • Saturday 10, November 2018 in 11:17 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Ten people were injured in scenes described as "chaos" as a Boeing airliner carrying 126 people, most of them Canadians, crash-landed in Guyana's capital Georgetown on Friday, skidding to a halt just before a steep drop.
The Fly Jamaica Airways plane was bound for Toronto when it suffered a hydraulic problem shortly after takeoff and returned to the airport, crashing and careening off the runway, Transportation Minister David Patterson said.
 
Bedessee said takeoff had been delayed by about 45 minutes because one of the left-side doors had "not closed properly" and a maintenance crew was called to fix the problem.
 
Patterson said the injuries were not life-threatening and the injured were taken to a hospital near the airport on the South America country's Atlantic coast.