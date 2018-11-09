Trump signs order limiting migrant asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. President Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House in Washington

The order, which goes into effect on Saturday, means that migrants will have to present themselves at U.S. ports of entry to qualify for asylum. Immigrant advocates say the administration has deliberately slowed the processing of migrants at official ports, forcing them to wait for days or weeks to request protection.

"I just signed the proclamation on asylum - very important,” Trump told reporters on Friday before leaving for Paris. "People can come in but they have to come in through the points of entry."

The order followed other regulations on migrants released by the administration on Thursday.

Trump's order will be in effect for 90 days or until the United States reaches an agreement with Mexico allowing it to turn back asylum-seekers who had traveled through Mexico, whichever comes first.

U.S. and Mexican diplomats have held talks over the issue this year, but there has been little indication Mexico would agree to such a pact.

The plan, which invokes the same authority Trump used to justify his travel ban on citizens of several Muslim-majority nations, is likely to be quickly challenged in court.

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday its legal experts were reviewing the new U.S. policy, but declined to comment further.