Gunman kills 12 people in California, including police officer

Police officers guard the site of a mass shooting in California

The suspected gunman was found dead at the scene.

The suspect had not yet been identified, but authorities believe he acted alone, the sheriff told reporters. It was too early to speculate on the shooter's motive but terrorism had not been ruled out, he added.

Ron Helus, a deputy sheriff, was struck "multiple times" by gunfire upon entering the hall's front door and later died, Dean said. Helus had served on the force for 29 years.

At least a dozen people were also injured.

Dean said sheriffs arrived on the scene within minutes of receiving a call about the incident.