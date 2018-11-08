Gunman kills 12 people in California, including police officer

  • Police officers guard the site of a mass shooting in California
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A gunman who opened fire inside a crowded southern California Borderline dance hall has killed 11 people and one responding police officer, Ventura County sheriff Geoff Dean said on Thursday.
The suspected gunman was found dead at the scene.
 
The suspect had not yet been identified, but authorities believe he acted alone, the sheriff told reporters. It was too early to speculate on the shooter's motive but terrorism had not been ruled out, he added.
 
Ron Helus, a deputy sheriff, was struck "multiple times" by gunfire upon entering the hall's front door and later died, Dean said. Helus had served on the force for 29 years.
 
At least a dozen people were also injured.
 
Dean said sheriffs arrived on the scene within minutes of receiving a call about the incident.